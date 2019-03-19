Katrina Kaif Buys New Range Rover Vogue LWB SE SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has bought a brand new Range Rover Vogue LWB SE worth Rs 2.33 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). Though there is no image posted by Katrina Kaif herself, Yogen Shah, a Mumbai based paparazzi has posted an image on Instagram comparing Katrina’s old Audi Q7 number plate with her brand new Range Rover’s number plate and both the cars bear the same number – 8822.Recently, actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted giving a ride to Bollywood director and his close friend Karan Johar in his newly bought Range Rover Vogue. Sidharth is not the only Bollywood actor with this luxury SUV as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and many other Bollywood celebrities also own Land Rover SUVs and has been spotted various times with their cars. Bobby Deol also bought a Range Rover Sport last year.The Range Rover Vogue LWB SE is available in two engine options - a 4.4-litre diesel engine mated to a 8-Speed automatic transmission and is priced at Rs 2.33 Crore and a 3-litre petrol engine mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission that produces 335 Bhp and 740 Nm of torque priced at Rs 2.11 Crore. We are not sure which model she has bought!