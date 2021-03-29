Kawasaki Announces Price Hike of Upto Rs 25,000 on Select Models From April in India

Kawasaki India has recently announced that it is the latest automaker to join the list of companies hiking prices. The Japanese superbike maker released a new price list of its entire product portfolio which comes into effect from April 1, 2021.

Based on the new price list which was shared by the company on its social media handles, not all models will see a price hike. The company has revised the prices of select motorcycles. Among the revised models are the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650, which will become costlier. While, the 650 will have a price tag of Rs 6.54 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Z650 will be priced at Rs 6.18 lakh.

Kawasaki’s naked model, the Z900, too gets heavier on the pocket, which will be sold at Rs 8.34 lakh. Similarly, the Ninja 1000SX’s price also saw an increase and will retail at Rs 11.29 lakh. On the other hand, Kawasaki Versys range will become expensive. The Versys 650 will cost Rs 7.08 lakh and its bigger iteration, the Versys 1000, will now retail at Rs 11.44 lakh. The company has also revised the pricing of its retro-styled W800, as now the vintage-looking motorcycle will cost Rs 7.19 lakh. While, it’s laid back cruiser Vulcan S too gets costlier and will be priced at Rs 6.04 lakh.

However, the recently launched BS-VI compliant Kawasaki Ninja 300 and litre-class Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R’s prices have not been revised. The former will continue to sell at Rs 3.18 lakh, while the latter at Rs 14.99 lakh respectively. Also, price tags of the supercharged naked Z H2 and Z H2 SE models have been left unchanged. They continue to sell at Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 25.90 lakh respectively. Joining the unrevised list are the off-road models like the KLX 110 and KLX 140G which will be sold at the same price of Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 4.06 lakh respectively.

Please note all prices are ex-showroom.