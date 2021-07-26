Kawasaki Announces Price Hike Upto Rs 15,000 on Motorcycles Starting August 1

Kawasaki Motors announced a new price list for its 14 motorbikes. The company has also increased the price for some of the existing models. The company shared the new list on Twitter. The prices will take effect from August 1. While the popular entry-level model Ninja 300 from the two-wheeler company remains unaffected, Ninja 650 is getting costlier by ₹7,000 with an updated price of ₹6,61,000. The price hike ranges from ₹6,000 for a Kawasaki Z650 motorbike to a maximum of ₹15,000 for Ninja ZX-10R. According to the new price list, Z650 will now cost ₹6,24,000, while the updated price of Ninja ZX-10R will be ₹15,41,000. Other than the Ninja ZX-10R, eight more models are getting costlier. However, other models are to be sold at an unchanged price.

Increased by ₹8,000, the price for Z900 has now become ₹8,42,000. The two models of the Versys series — Versys 650 and Versys 1000 — too will draw more money off the buyers’ wallets with new prices of ₹7,15,000 for Versys 650, and ₹11,55,000 for Versys 1000. Other than the sporty-looking Ninja 650, bullet-like W800 also saw a price hike of ₹7,000, now costing ₹7,26,000. In a similar range, the price of Vulcan S has now become ₹6,10,000

Now, Ninja 1000SX will cost ₹11,40,000 after a price hike of ₹11,000. The bike has seen the highest surge in price since January when it cost ₹11,04,000.

The price remains unchanged for five other models in the updated list. These models include Ninja 300, Z2 H2, Z2 H2 SE, and the dual-sport bikes KLX110 and KLX140G. The company is also running a discount for the month of July which can be availed from its website. Under the discount, the manufacturer claims to offer benefits up to ₹30,000.

The price hike comes while the surge in petrol prices is gathering social media’s attention every other day. Kawasaki has increased prices for the bikes thrice this year till now.

