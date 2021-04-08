Kawasaki Announces Discounts on Ninja 1000SX and W800 Motorcycles, Check New Prices Here

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has reduced the pricing of its leader class bike Ninja 1000SX as well as of Kawasaki W800 model which will make them considerably affordable for bike lovers in India. The company announced the discount on its select models via social media. Both the top-notch motorcycles will come at a discount of 30,000 rupees with the limited time offer being valid between 1-30 April.

If you come as a Kawasaki fan and were eyeing to upgrade to a sports motorcycle, then this would be a good time to materialise your dream and head for the nearest Kawasaki dealer for more information on the discounts being offered.

This April take home your favourite Kawasaki model and grab exciting offers upto 50,000/-!Hurry up and book before 30th April!To know the estimated on-road price of your favourite Kawasaki motorcycle click on the below link:https://t.co/qRhaUAkVqW #indiakawasaki pic.twitter.com/Aue6iSo3ic— IndiaKawasaki (@india_kawasaki) April 2, 2021

The powerful Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX currently retails for Rs 11.29 lakh after the recent price hike on April 01, 2021. The bike is powered by a 1043cc inline 4-cylinder motor which incorporates DOHC and 16 valves.

The liquid-cooled engine churns out a maximum power of 142PS at 10,000rpm. The vehicle also generates a peak torque of 111Nm and clocks an RPM of 8,000. The salient features of the bike include electronic cruise control, all-LED lighting, a 4.3-inch digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, a quick shifter and much more.

The Kawasaki W800 on the other hand comes with a price tag of Rs 7.19 lakh and is available in two colour variants including metallic flat spark black and metallic matte graphite grey. The vehicle harnesses a 773cc twin-cylinder engine that delivers a raw power of 52PS at 6,500rpm.

The W800 also comes with a host of features that complement its appearance and style like spoke wheels, twin-pod instrument panel, a comfortable wide seat as well as dual chrome exhausts.

Kawasaki is also reportedly manufacturing a 700 cc variant of its Ninja series. The new bike is expected to replace the Ninja 650 model and will leverage Ninja 650's chassis.

