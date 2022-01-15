Kawasaki Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Special Editions of Z650, Z900

Upon completing 50 glorious years of its Z range of bikes, Kawasaki has released the 50th Anniversary iconic Z model motorcycles. The Z Brand of Kawasaki is among its most successful naked bikes worldwide which have amazed bikers with its sheer power delivery and agility.

According to a press release by Kawasaki, the Z letter was first given to Kawasaki Super4 900 which was named as Z1 back in 1972. Since then, the Japanese manufacturer has back to back rolled out several bikes in the same segment. Now in 2022, it has released special editions of models Z900, Z900RS, Z650 and Z650RS along with their new price tags.

The Z650 and Z900 super naked bikes have been given a brilliant red paint job named ‘Firecracker Red’. To embellish the beauty of the aggressive machines, silver and dark blue highlight treatment is also visible. To distinguish the 50th-anniversary model from the rest, Kawasaki has finished its logo in gold and has also added an anniversary logo to the front fender. The seats also have been given a distinct texture and the fork tubes painted golden.

Apart from the cosmetic treatment, the 2022 bikes have also been made distinguishable through their features. The Z900 is powered by a 948cc liquid-cooled engine while Z650 runs on a 649cc engine which are fine-tuned to give an incredible riding experience. The Z900 also offers different riding modes and a TFT colour instrumentation along with smartphone connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Z900RS and Z650RS feature a ‘Fireball’ colour scheme. Reportedly, Kawasaki had developed a special painting process for the 50th-anniversary models in which the colours were applied in layers to enhance the look of the bikes. The RS models are styled retro with gold-coloured wheels. Like their super naked version, the Z900RS and Z650RS also get the special emblem. Z900RS has the same 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder and is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. The Z650RS on the other hand gets a 650cc parallel-twin engine and other features like its bigger sibling.

With the special edition, Kawasaki has revised the price of the bikes. The Z900RS and Z650RS will cost buyers Rs 11,50,192 and Rs 8,08,621, respectively. Meanwhile, riders will have to shell out Rs 9,84,429 for the Z900 and Rs 7,38,297 for the Z650 in 2022.

However, no information is available on the launch of these bikes in India. But they are expected to reach the European markets by spring 2022.

