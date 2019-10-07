Kawasaki Ninja 1000, 400, 650 and Others Available at Discount of Up to Rs 1.16 lakh

Bike lovers have a reason to celebrate this festive season as Anzen Kawasaki in Mumbai is offering a whopping price cut on the Ninja 400, Vulcan 650, Z650, Ninja 650, Versys 650, Ninja 1000 and the Ninja ZX-6R. The discounts are the on-road cost of motorcycles and range from Rs 66,000 to Rs 1.16 lakh. The offer is only available if a customer books the bike before 10 pm on Dussehra (October 8).

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is being offered at a discount of Rs 1.01 lakh, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 5.10 lakh from Rs 6.11 lakh. The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 comes with a discount of Rs 99,000, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 5.70 lakh from Rs 6.69 lakh. The Kawasaki Z650 is offered at a discount of Rs 96,000, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 5.98 lakh from Rs 6.94 lakh. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 can be bought at a discount of Rs 89,000, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 6.25 lakh from Rs 7.14 lakh. The Kawasaki Versys 650 is being offered at a discount of Rs 1.11 lakh, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 6.95 lakh from Rs 8.06 lakh.

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 1.16 lakh on Kawasaki Ninja 1000. This brings the motorbike's in-road cost down to Rs 11.40 lakh from Rs 12.56 lakh. Those planning to purchase Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R can get a discount of Rs 66,000. With this, the on-road cost of the bike comes down to Rs 12.10 lakh from Rs 12.76 lakh.

