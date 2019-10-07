Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Kawasaki Ninja 1000, 400, 650 and Others Available at Discount of Up to Rs 1.16 lakh

The discounts are only applicable to customers who book their preferred Kawasaki bike before 10 pm on Dussehra, October 8.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 7, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kawasaki Ninja 1000, 400, 650 and Others Available at Discount of Up to Rs 1.16 lakh
Kawasaki Vulcan S 650. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/news18.com)

Bike lovers have a reason to celebrate this festive season as Anzen Kawasaki in Mumbai is offering a whopping price cut on the Ninja 400, Vulcan 650, Z650, Ninja 650, Versys 650, Ninja 1000 and the Ninja ZX-6R. The discounts are the on-road cost of motorcycles and range from Rs 66,000 to Rs 1.16 lakh. The offer is only available if a customer books the bike before 10 pm on Dussehra (October 8).

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is being offered at a discount of Rs 1.01 lakh, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 5.10 lakh from Rs 6.11 lakh. The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 comes with a discount of Rs 99,000, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 5.70 lakh from Rs 6.69 lakh. The Kawasaki Z650 is offered at a discount of Rs 96,000, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 5.98 lakh from Rs 6.94 lakh. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 can be bought at a discount of Rs 89,000, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 6.25 lakh from Rs 7.14 lakh. The Kawasaki Versys 650 is being offered at a discount of Rs 1.11 lakh, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 6.95 lakh from Rs 8.06 lakh.

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 1.16 lakh on Kawasaki Ninja 1000. This brings the motorbike's in-road cost down to Rs 11.40 lakh from Rs 12.56 lakh. Those planning to purchase Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R can get a discount of Rs 66,000. With this, the on-road cost of the bike comes down to Rs 12.10 lakh from Rs 12.76 lakh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram