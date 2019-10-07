Kawasaki Ninja 1000, 400, 650 and Others Available at Discount of Up to Rs 1.16 lakh
The discounts are only applicable to customers who book their preferred Kawasaki bike before 10 pm on Dussehra, October 8.
Kawasaki Vulcan S 650. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/news18.com)
Bike lovers have a reason to celebrate this festive season as Anzen Kawasaki in Mumbai is offering a whopping price cut on the Ninja 400, Vulcan 650, Z650, Ninja 650, Versys 650, Ninja 1000 and the Ninja ZX-6R. The discounts are the on-road cost of motorcycles and range from Rs 66,000 to Rs 1.16 lakh. The offer is only available if a customer books the bike before 10 pm on Dussehra (October 8).
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is being offered at a discount of Rs 1.01 lakh, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 5.10 lakh from Rs 6.11 lakh. The Kawasaki Vulcan 650 comes with a discount of Rs 99,000, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 5.70 lakh from Rs 6.69 lakh. The Kawasaki Z650 is offered at a discount of Rs 96,000, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 5.98 lakh from Rs 6.94 lakh. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 can be bought at a discount of Rs 89,000, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 6.25 lakh from Rs 7.14 lakh. The Kawasaki Versys 650 is being offered at a discount of Rs 1.11 lakh, bringing the on-road cost down to Rs 6.95 lakh from Rs 8.06 lakh.
Customers can avail a discount of Rs 1.16 lakh on Kawasaki Ninja 1000. This brings the motorbike's in-road cost down to Rs 11.40 lakh from Rs 12.56 lakh. Those planning to purchase Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R can get a discount of Rs 66,000. With this, the on-road cost of the bike comes down to Rs 12.10 lakh from Rs 12.76 lakh.
