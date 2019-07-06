Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kawasaki Ninja 1000 Limited Edition Launched in India with new Paint Scheme at Rs 9.99 Lakh

Exactly 60 examples of the Ninja 1000 will be on sale and will sport the same price tag as the 2019 motorcycle.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Kawasaki Ninja 1000 Limited Edition Launched in India with new Paint Scheme at Rs 9.99 Lakh
The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 limited edition. (Image source: Kawasaki)
Kawasaki has announced a new limited edition model for the Ninja 1000 that will be equipped with a new ‘Metallic Matte Fusion Silver’. Exactly 60 examples of the bike will be on sale and will sport the same price tag.

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 will set one back by Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). For MY 2019, Kawasaki has retained the price tag along with its mechanicals. Compared to the outgoing model, the new 2019 Ninja 1000 comes with new graphics and will assembled as a semi-knocked down (SKD) product at the Pune plant of Kawasaki India.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 comes with features like chin spoilers – similar to those on the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R models, and lower profile dual LED headlights. The bike also gets features like a slip and assist clutch, ABS and three-stage traction control system.

Apart from the new paint scheme, the Ninja 1000 will continue to be available in two colours which are black and green. The bookings of the motorcycle have begun as well.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

