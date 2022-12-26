Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price Slashed by Rs 10,000, Offer Valid Till Dec 31, 2022

Vying to boost its sales at the end of the year, Kawasaki India has slashed the price of its popular sports bike Ninja 300. The price cut, however, will only be applicable on purchases made till the end of the year, i.e. Dec 31, 2022. Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be available at Rs 10,000 discount on its ex-showroom price of Rs 3.40 lakh.

Being the most popular Kawasaki product in the Indian market, it was reintroduced in an updated avatar in May this year, replacing the 2021 model. The bike retained the basic character of the ‘Ninja’ while getting a few major upgrades. The 2022 Ninja 300 was introduced in Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony color choices.

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 uses a BS6 complaint 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which is tuned to churn out 38.4 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets a 6-speed manual gear shifter. Kawasaki claims that the bike can deliver a mileage of 25-28 kmpl, depending on the riding conditions

Talking about the bike’s features, its sports a semi-digital instrument cluster, an assist and slipper clutch mechanism, twin-pod halogen headlamps and dual-channel ABS. The Ninja 300 uses 37 mm telescopic forks on the front and a gas-charged 5-way adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki in September this year unveiled the W175 motorcycle in India. Starting at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bike replaced the Ninja 300 as the most affordable Kawasaki bike in India.

