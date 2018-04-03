English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India - Detailed Image Gallery
The new Ninja 400 boasts futuristic new Ninja styling inspired by the mighty Ninja H2. Chin spoilers at the bottom of the front cowl were inspired by the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R.
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
India Kawasaki has launched the much awaited Ninja 400 in India for Rs 4,69,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The lightweight, sharp-looking, high-performance, sports model offers excitement and ease of riding to a wide range of customers.
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
Clad in sharp new Ninja styling, the New Ninja 400 delivers greater performance than its predecessor care of all-new engine and chassis that are more powerful and significantly lighter. Not only does the Ninja 400 offer stunning, high-quality looks, its stronger engine performance, light, predictable handling and relaxed, sporty riding position make it both fun and easy to ride.
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
On the technical front, the Ninja 400’s all-new 399 cm3 delivers higher performance and controllability. The higher performance can largely be credited to the new downdraft intake, which is accompanied by a larger airbox offering increased intake efficiency. The smooth response and abundant low-end torque facilitate throttle control for new and experienced riders alike. The Ninja 400 also has a potential to compete with models having relatively higher power and engine capacity.
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
The Ninja 400 features a trellis frame similar in design to that of the Ninja H2. Kawasaki’s advanced dynamic rigidity analysis was used to ensure optimum rigidity with light weight. Apart from this like the Ninja H2, the new Ninja 400 features a Swingarm Mounting Plate. Allowing the swingarm to be affixed to the rear of the engine contributes to stability.
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
Few noteworthy elements like largest brake disc in class, more rigid front fork and sporty riding position which can accommodate a wide range of rider sizes and riding situations make Ninja 400 very unique. Besides a cover for the radiator fan directs engine heat away from the rider, contributing to rider comfort.
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
The new Ninja 400 boasts futuristic new Ninja styling inspired by the mighty Ninja H2. Chin spoilers at the bottom of the front cowl were inspired by the Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R. LED taillight design inspired by the 2016 Ninja ZX- 10R contributes to the rear’s sharp impression. The Ninja 400 is equipped with the same instrument cluster as the Ninja 650, contributing to the high-grade feel of the tidy cockpit. In a nutshell, Ninja 400 has got many features inspired by its elder brothers.
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
The Ninja 400 will be available in green colour which is a KRT edition and it will be assembled in Kawasaki’s factory in Chakan, Pune. Ninja 400 comes in the market with an exclusive launch offer for limited customers if bookings are done in April 2018.
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
Kawasaki Ninja 400. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
