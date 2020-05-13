Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS-VI Launched at Rs 6.24 Lakh in India, Price Hiked by Rs 35,000

As part of the updates being rolled out by Kawasaki India, as part of which, models are being updated to BS-VI emission norms, there has been a new addition to their lineup. This comes in the form of the updated 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 which has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new model is BS-VI emission norm compliant and brings with itself updated styling and some new features, all for a price hike of Rs 35,000 as compared to the previous model.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 continues to be powered by the same 649cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and makes 67.3 bhp and 64 Nm of torque. The only difference comes with thanks to the updated airbox and exhaust system which help it meet the stricter emission norm.

As for the features, the Ninja 650 will now be offered with a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster that will also support smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app. The Ninja gets new shoes to wear as well, as it now gets Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

Kawasaki Ninja 650. (Photo: Kawasaki)

The most evident change on the updated Ninja 650 is the tweaks in the styling department which bring it in line with the latest Kawasaki design language. As part of this, the Ninja now looks similar to the Versys 1000 and the Ninja 400 from the front and sports LED headlamps with an updated wind deflector design.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be available in two colour options – Lime Green Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White and will compete in India against the likes of the Honda CBR650R.

