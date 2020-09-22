Kawasaki Ninja 650 Gets New ‘Lime Green’ Colour Option in India, Priced at Rs 6.24 Lakh

Kawasaki India has launched a new colour option for its BS-VI compliant Ninja 650 in India. The motorcycle is now available in a new lime green colour. Previously, it came in two colour options - lime green/ebony and pearl flat stardust white.

The new variant bears some similarities with the lime green/ebony, except the ebony portions have been reduced and some parts have got the white paint and red marked with red linings to render it a more muscular look. The belly pan is now white bearing the brand logo with red highlights.

The Lime Green Ninja 650 does bring a level of freshness in the brand. The customers have now three colour variants to choose from which could see Kawasaki raise its business in the upcoming festive season.

All the three colour options are priced at Rs 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and the model is BS-VI emission norm compliant. However, some BS-IV models are also available at selected dealerships. Customers looking to save a few bucks can go for them, but as we have seen in the case of cars, BS-VI is now the preferred choice in keeping up with the times and local regulations.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 had launched the BS-VI version earlier this year. The motorcycle had received a few updates including some changes in design, like the addition of two-LED headlamps. The redesigned windshield which is lower than the previous versions and flush-fit with the upper cowl gives riders decent wind protection. It also gets a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. The motorcycle also supports Bluetooth, enabling the riders to connect their smartphones using Kawasaki’s Rideologo app.

Packed with a 649cc parallel-twin engine, Kawasaki Ninja 650 has a maximum power of 68 PS at 8000 RPM. It also provides a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6700 RPM. The motorcycle has a 6-speed transmission system and a fuel tank capacity of 15-litres.