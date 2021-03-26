Kawasaki Ninja 700R Design Render Sparks Rumours, Pours in Speculations of Future Production

The mid-capacity supersport range of motorcycles are seeing a diminishing demand. Most of the superbike makers are repurposing existing models to match competitors,ever since Aprilia developed its new middleweight sportbike in the market by introducing the RS 660 last year. California Air Resources Board (CARB) filings point confirmed Yamaha developing a new YZF-R7 and it also seems like Kawasaki may come up with a new Ninja 700R.

Further fueling the rumors, new digital renders show what is touted as the Japanese OEM’s efforts to revamp its middleweight sportbike – a new model, the Kawasaki Ninja 700R. Conceived by the famed Kardesign Koncepts, the design renders of the purported Kawasaki Ninja 700R have been published on social media.

Kardesign Koncepts shared the images on Instagram and going by those, the Kawasaki Ninja 700R seems to be inspired from the recently launched Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. The rendering shows the flagship superbike’s new fascia, tank design, and tail section have been adapted from the Ninja ZX-10R. It even has the ZX-10R’s exhaust and 320 mm front brake discs.

Apart from the rendering, reports also suggest that the new Ninja 700Rwill also get top-spec chassis components, and the 700 cc engine is expected to make around 95 bhp. If these reported upgrades stand true, the middleweight Ninjacan pose a threat to the RS 660’s supremacy. With such sporty updates, the Ninja 700R’s price tag is closer to Aprilia RS 660’s USD 11,300. However, in reality, Kawasaki will need to upgrade the 700R’s electronics if it expects to rival Aprilia’s technological suite.

In the end, more details are expected towards the latter part of the year if Kawasaki plans on keeping up in the new middleweight market.