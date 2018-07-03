Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR Now Locally Made in India, Launched at Rs 12.1 Lakh

Kawasaki India has announced the launch of new Ninja ZX-10R and new Ninja ZX-10RR as a locally assembled models in the Indian market. The new Ninja ZX-10R and new Ninja ZX-10RR are well-known supersport models mainly because of former’s three times successive victories at the World Superbike Championship. Equipped with championship-proven technology both the models are fully capable of dominating the streets.The local assembly of the new Ninja ZX-10R and new Ninja ZX-10RR is an important landmark for India Kawasaki’s Pune Plant. As per the company, lots of groundwork has been done before finalizing local assembly of these models.Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said, “The new Ninja ZX-10R and new Ninja ZX-10RR have a unique engineering heritage with a very advanced technology. Our newly established R&D played a vital role in making local assembly of the new Ninja ZX-10R and new Ninja ZX-10RR successful.”The new Ninja ZX-10R and new Ninja ZX-10RR come with features like a Quick Shifter, Launch Control, Engine Brake Control and ABS.Yamashita further added, “A decision of local assembly of these two high performing motorcycles, which are also sold in Europe, USA Japan etc., was taken more from future perspective than only from a price perspective. India Kawasaki has a vision for the Indian market and steps like these will pave the path to achieve its goals. Besides, it will also help to increase the craze and enthusiasm for these two legendary performers in this country.”The first-ever locally assembled new Ninja ZX-10R and new Ninja ZX-10RR are being introduced with a special pre-order offer. Under which, the (ex-showroom, Delhi) price of the Ninja ZX-10R is Rs 12.8 Lakh and the price of the Ninja ZX-10RR is Rs 16.1 Lakh. The company says that this offer is valid till the end of July 2018 and then there will be a significant increase in the price thereafter. While the new Ninja ZX-10R will be available in KRT edition along with few graphical changes, the new Ninja ZX-10RR will be available in black.Both the models will be produced limited in numbers, however, the total units of the new Ninja ZX-10RR will be lesser than the total units of the new Ninja ZX-10R, as the Ninja ZX-10RR’s global production is limited. The bookings for Model Year 2018 are now open and will be closed after the allocated production and bookings are completed.