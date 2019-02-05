Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Deliveries Commence in India, Priced at Rs 10.49 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motors has commenced deliveries of the Ninja ZX-6R from 1st week of February 2019. In November 2018, the Ninja ZX-6R debuted with pre-booking facility and the price was announced on 15th January 2019. The price of locally assembled Ninja ZX-6R is Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki opened its production facility in Chakan – Pune, Maharashtra in July 2017. At the plant, currently, Z250, Ninja 300, Versys-X 300, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Z650, Versys 650, Vulcan S, Versys 1000, Ninja 1000, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR are assembled.The 636cc inline four-cylinder DOHC engine has been optimized for the street and the track, offering an exhilarating experience in a wide range of riding situations. The Ninja ZX-6R features new gearing which makes more fun on the street and winding roads. Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) is standard equipment, complementing advanced rider support technology like 3-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Power Mode selection and Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS). Besides, Bridgestone’s latest sport tyres BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 contribute to lighter handling, while offering superior grip in both dry and wet conditions, which translates to greater rider confidence and enjoyment.Speaking on the occasion, Naoki Matsumoto – Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Ninja ZX-6R created a great stir when its entry in Indian market was announced. Because the Ninja ZX-6R is an ambitious project for us, starting deliveries of the Ninja ZX- 6R is indeed an exciting moment. We hope that our customers relish riding Ninja ZX-6R on the streets as well as on race tracks.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.