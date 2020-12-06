Kawasaki Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 50,000 on Select Motorcycles in India

While festival discounts have recently gotten over, but in order to further boost sales in 2020, different car and bike making companies have been offering year-end discounts. Recently, Japanese bike maker Kawasaki India has also come up with discounts to clear their stock. The discount offers will be valid throughout the month of December.

As per a report in Motoroids the year end discounts are available on KLX 110, KLX 140, KX 100, retro cruiser W800, Vulcan S, Z650 and the Versys 650.

Here is a list of the maximum discounts that are applicable on each of these bikes:

Kawasaki KLX 110: Rs 30,000

Kawasaki KLX 140: Rs 40,000

Kawasaki KX 100: Rs 50,000

Kawasaki retro cruiser W800: Rs 30,000

Kawasaki Vulcan S: Rs 20,000

Kawasaki Z650 : Rs 30,000

Kawasaki Versys 650: Rs 30,000

Meanwhile, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR have got an updated hardware and design. This upgrade has made the bikes’ appearance better than before. The report also mentions that the hardware updates are substantial. The reason for doing this is to maintain the factory team’s dominance in the WSBK series.

The new 2021 Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition and Ninja ZX-10RR have gotten an aerodynamic body that focuses majorly on function. All the 2021 bikes get integrated winglets, small and light LED headlights, TFT colour instrumentation, and Smartphone Connectivity. The Japanese bike makers have also made certain changes to the engine and chassis for the 2021 version of the bikes.

However, Kawasaki has not officially revealed power figures as of yet. The two wheelers are going to be powered by the 998cc in-line four-cylinder 16-valve engine. The positioning peak torque high up in the RPM range is specifically made for the ease of riders. The strong low-mid range further contributes to acceleration when coming out of corners.