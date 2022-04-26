Kawasaki Versys 650 Gets Discount Offers Worth Rs 70,000, Here's How to Get it

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has announced a Rs 70,000 discount on its popular adventure tourer Versys 650 in India. The discount is available to be redeemed on the current Rs 7.15 lakh ex-showroom price of the motorbike, effectively bringing it down to Rs 6.45 lakh. The offer will be valid on purchases made till April 30 only. With the discounted prices, Versys 650’s is now placed on a par with the Kawasaki Z650. The latest move also comes in the backdrop of Kawasaki's plan to launch the new 2022 Versys 650 in India.

The updated version of the motorbike was displayed at EICMA or the Milan Motorcycle Show in November last year and is already on sale in several international markets. With the 2022 model, Versys 650 has received a host of upgrades, including a redesigned headlight setup with LED lighting replacing the halogen set-up on the existing model. Kawasaki has equipped the bike with a four-way adjustable windscreen and a new Bluetooth-enabled TFT colour display.

Versys 650 also gets an updated traction control system with two set modes. While Mode 1 is a little less intrusive, Mode 2 offers early intervention in low-grip surfaces. The rider can choose to disable the system when it's not needed.

However, the mechanical configurations of the adventure tourer have been left unchanged in the updated model. The bike still uses the same 650cc, parallel twin-liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce a maximum output of 68.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 60.7 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 2022 Versys rides on 17-inch alloys on either end and uses a rear mono-shock, inverted front forks, dual-disc braked on the front, and a single rotor at the rear.

While the final word on the 2022 Versys 650 launch in India is yet to be out, Kawasaki is likely to introduce the model in the latter half of this year.

