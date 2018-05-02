English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kawasaki Vulcan S Pearl Lava Orange Colour Launched in India at Rs 5.58 Lakh
The Kawasaki Vulcan S, which was launched in December 2017, was available only in the black colour option in India till now.
Kawasaki Vulcan S in Pearl Lava Orange colour. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
Kawasaki India has introduced the Vulcan S in pearl lava orange colour for India market. As of now, the Vulcan S – which was launched in December 2017 – was available only in the black colour option. As per the company, the introduction of the new colour is mainly due to the positive response received from the customers to the existing model.
Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said “Vulcan S is that type of motorbike which defines a particular lifestyle. In such type of products colour of the motorcycle plays a vital role. The Vulcan S in pearl lava orange colour is available only in few countries. So bringing it in India shows the commitment of Kawasaki towards the Indian market.” Yamashita added, “It is different than any other cruiser mainly because of its powerful, yet easy-to-control engine, easy manoeuvring, lightweight yet stable, highway riding and good fuel economy. Ergo-fit is one key feature of Vulcan S which offers a combination of adjustable components for riders of different stature.” The price for the Vulcan S in black is Rs 5,48,400, and with the Pearl Lava Orange colour option, the Vulcan S will cost Rs 5,58,400 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The bookings for the same has begun as well.
Kawasaki Vulcan S has been launched with a new colour option. (Photo: Kawasaki India)
The Vulcan S shares its underpinnings with the Ninja 650 and is powered by the same 649cc 4-stroke, 2-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine which is mated to the 6-speed gearbox that also features a positive neutral finder. The engine is tuned to produce 60.2 bhp at 7500 rpm and 62.78 Nm of torque at 6600 rpm.
The latest offering by Kawasaki in India is built on high-tensile steel diamond frame and the suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic fork/5.1 in at the front and lay-down offset rear shock with linkage and adjustable preload/3.1 in at the back. The brake on offer is a single 300mm disc with the twin-piston caliper on the front and there’s a single 250mm disc withcalliperle-piston caliper at the back. The bike also comes with dual channel ABS system.
In terms of looks, the Kawasaki Vulcan S is a traditional cruiser with the low-seating arrangement, muscular lines, and relaxed riding position. The bike also comes with adjustable foot pegs. In India, the cruiser directly stack up against the Royal Enfield 650 twins which are expected be launched soon and the Harley-Davidson Street range of motorcycles.
