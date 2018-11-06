English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kawasaki Z400 Streetfighter Detailed Image Gallery - EICMA 2018

Kawasaki has unveiled the new Z400 naked streetfighter at the ongoing EICMA 2018 and is expected to launch it in India in 2019.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2018, 5:00 PM IST
Kawasaki Z400 at EICMA 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Kawasaki Z400

Kawasaki Z400 Exhaust

Kawasaki Z400 Headlight

Kawasaki Z400 Tank

Kawasaki Z400 Disc

Kawasaki Z400 Seat

Kawasaki Z400 Tail Light

Kawasaki Z400 Wheel
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
