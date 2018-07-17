English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kawasaki Z900 RS Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 15.3 Lakh

The Kawasaki Z900RS is powered by a liquid-cooled 900cc in-line four-cylinder engine and is a retro-styled motorcycle.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kawasaki Z900 RS Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 15.3 Lakh
Kawasaki Z900 RS. (Photo: Kawasaki)
India Kawasaki Motors has launched the black colour variant of the Kawasaki Z900 RS in India at a price tag of Rs 15.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki Z900RS is a retro-themed motorcycle made by the Japanese automaker which is a throwback to the styling of the motorcycles made by them in the 1970s. In February 2018, India Kawasaki launched the Z900RS in a candy tone orange colour theme, which as per the company, received a positive response.

Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor, said: “Bringing Z900RS in India in February was a sort of an achievement because this model is produced in very limited numbers in Japan.”

Conceived as a homage to the legendary Kawasaki Z1, it is powered by a liquid-cooled 900cc in-line four-cylinder engine.

Yamashita further added, “Z900RS, a product mostly bought by certain elite groups, received lots of compliments for its premium quality and meticulous finishing. The positive response through various sources prompted us to bring Z900RS in black. We do hope that this new addition will be received well by our customers and followers.”

The Kawasaki Z900RS is equipped with features like the KRTC (Kawasaki Traction Control), LED headlight, multi-function LCD screen which is placed between the dual analogue-style speedometers and tachometer dials. The Z900RS comes with Kawasaki’s first tuned exhaust note, which has been designed after performing sound research. The sound tuning focused on the engine’s initial roar to life, idling and low-speed riding where the rider is best able to enjoy the exhaust’s deep rumble.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery