English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kawasaki Z900 RS Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 15.3 Lakh
The Kawasaki Z900RS is powered by a liquid-cooled 900cc in-line four-cylinder engine and is a retro-styled motorcycle.
Kawasaki Z900 RS. (Photo: Kawasaki)
India Kawasaki Motors has launched the black colour variant of the Kawasaki Z900 RS in India at a price tag of Rs 15.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki Z900RS is a retro-themed motorcycle made by the Japanese automaker which is a throwback to the styling of the motorcycles made by them in the 1970s. In February 2018, India Kawasaki launched the Z900RS in a candy tone orange colour theme, which as per the company, received a positive response.
Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor, said: “Bringing Z900RS in India in February was a sort of an achievement because this model is produced in very limited numbers in Japan.”
Conceived as a homage to the legendary Kawasaki Z1, it is powered by a liquid-cooled 900cc in-line four-cylinder engine.
Yamashita further added, “Z900RS, a product mostly bought by certain elite groups, received lots of compliments for its premium quality and meticulous finishing. The positive response through various sources prompted us to bring Z900RS in black. We do hope that this new addition will be received well by our customers and followers.”
The Kawasaki Z900RS is equipped with features like the KRTC (Kawasaki Traction Control), LED headlight, multi-function LCD screen which is placed between the dual analogue-style speedometers and tachometer dials. The Z900RS comes with Kawasaki’s first tuned exhaust note, which has been designed after performing sound research. The sound tuning focused on the engine’s initial roar to life, idling and low-speed riding where the rider is best able to enjoy the exhaust’s deep rumble.
Also Watch
Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor, said: “Bringing Z900RS in India in February was a sort of an achievement because this model is produced in very limited numbers in Japan.”
Conceived as a homage to the legendary Kawasaki Z1, it is powered by a liquid-cooled 900cc in-line four-cylinder engine.
Yamashita further added, “Z900RS, a product mostly bought by certain elite groups, received lots of compliments for its premium quality and meticulous finishing. The positive response through various sources prompted us to bring Z900RS in black. We do hope that this new addition will be received well by our customers and followers.”
The Kawasaki Z900RS is equipped with features like the KRTC (Kawasaki Traction Control), LED headlight, multi-function LCD screen which is placed between the dual analogue-style speedometers and tachometer dials. The Z900RS comes with Kawasaki’s first tuned exhaust note, which has been designed after performing sound research. The sound tuning focused on the engine’s initial roar to life, idling and low-speed riding where the rider is best able to enjoy the exhaust’s deep rumble.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kawasaki Z900 RS Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 15.3 Lakh
- Rolls-Royce Unveils Hybrid Flying Taxi in Collaboration with Aston Martin, Joins Uber, Google
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Fans Ahead of ODI Series Finale
- This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak