Kawaski Confirms Electric Motorcycle is in the Works

It has been confirmed that Kawasaki's upcoming under-development electric motorcycle will have a manual transmission and a 100km range.

November 7, 2019
Kawasaki confirmed that the brand is joining the EV (electric vehicle) revolution by officially announcing that an electric motorcycle is on the way. Following in the footsteps of Harley Davidson, Kawaski announced that an electric motorcycle, albeit it being a concept model, is currently in development. In a video demonstrating the speed of the bike, the company's Innovation Senior Manager Yoshimoto Matsuda stated that the motorcycle is equipped with a next-generation power unit which has been in the works since the turn of the century. Like their engine powered bikes, the electric iteration has been designed in accordance with the company's Rideology philosophy which means that it will be fun to ride.

Of the few specs revealed by the company, it has been confirmed that the motorcycle will have a manual transmission, "performance on par with a mid-size displacement model," and a 100km range. Matsuda stated that Kawasaki has been busy patenting technologies for electric bikes over the years like a thumb brake-activated energy recovery system, but he did not confirm whether such components will be present on the concept or not. In any case, this concept basically functions as a preliminary version of upcoming production models which will doubtlessly incorporate some of these elements. After years and years of development, Kawasaki only revealed that their electric motorcycle will be unveiled in the near future.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
