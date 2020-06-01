Keep Middle Seats Vacant or Provide Additional ‘Wrap Around Gown’: DGCA to Airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to allot seats in flights in such a manner that middle seats are kept vacant to the extent possible.

The directive comes after the Supreme Court order to form an expert committee and see the viability of keeping the middle seat vacant. The committee has submitted its recommendation to the Aviation Ministry.

DGCA has asked Airlines to keep middle seat empty if passenger load, seat capacity permits. However, if middle seat can’t be kept vacant then provide passengers with additional ‘wrap around gown’. Also, families can be seated together.

If a flyer has been allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load "then additional protective equipment like wrap-around gown of the Ministry of Textile approved standards" must be provided to that passenger in addition to three-layered face mask and face shield, said the DGCA order, which has been accessed by PTI.

India resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. International commercial passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

