Kejriwal Govt Notifies Electric Vehicle Policy, Incentive Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh on EVs in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference today, announced that Delhi Government has notified the Electric Vehicle Policy for the national capital to promote the use of electric vehicles. The Electric Vehicle Policy is valid till three years post which the government will review the outcome of the policy. He also said that all the benefits offered in the Delhi's EV policy will be applicable over and above the central government's FAME 2.0 scheme.

Under the Delhi EV policy, the AAP-led Delhi government will give financial incentives upto Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of electric vehicles and the slabs have been decided based on the vehicle type. Here's the benefits you can get in teh Delhi EV Policy -

2-wheelers – Rs 30,000

4-wheelers - Rs 1.5 lakh

Auto rickshaw – Rs 30,000

E-rickshaw -Rs 30,000

Freight carriers – Rs 30,000

Not only the financial benefits, under the Delhi EV Policy, Registration tax or road tax will be exempted for the electric vehicles while the commercial electric vehicle buyers will get interest waiver on loans.

Delhi govt has also introduced first of its kind Scrapping incentive for buyers who wish to replace ageing vehicles with electric vehicles.

Arvind Kejriwal further said that the govt is working for the last 2.5 years to make the Delhi EV Policy a reality and has consulted a lot of experts for the same. The policy is expected to boost economy and Delhi govt will set up a separate state EV board, EV Fund and EV Cell to boost the usage of electric vehicles in the state.

In order to amplify the usage of EVs, govt will be working on the infrastructure development as well and expects 5 lakh vehicles to be registered in the next 5 years. There's a plan to set up 200 charging stations in one year and install an electric station every 3 km.

Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said - "Finally, we have the much-awaited EV policy out for Delhi. We thank the Delhi government for implementing the policy that extensively covers key measures required by the industry to move in the right direction. It has a defined target and timeline that has potential to make the capital one of the leading states in terms of electric vehicle adoption. Most importantly, this policy will provide more push to the existing EV architecture than the current FAME II scheme."