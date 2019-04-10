Kent Launches Dashcam 'CamEye' in India for Rs 17,999

Kent, manufacturers of the Kent RO, have launched KentCamEye, a next-gen car camera for ensuring the security of passengers inside a car. Kent says that 'CamEye' is of prime importance in today's day and age, given the ever increasing incidences of crime against women in driver driven cars, safeguarding the security of women and children, being driven around is of paramount importance. The Kent CamEye is priced at Rs 17,999 and comes with a launch offer of 3 months free subscription. In addition to the upfront cost, the user must pay a monthly/annual subscription fee for using the cloud features.KENT CamEye is a car camera that uses the dual camera to record everything happening inside and outside the car, and also allows live video streaming of either camera on the mobile phone. It also tracks the real-time GPS location of the car and allows playback of the route travelled by car on the map. Moreover, it sends actionable alerts on the mobile phone when it detects something unusual using Artificial Intelligence.Commenting on foraying into automotive security industry, Dr Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Systems Ltd said “Kent CamEye is in sync with today’s fast-paced life and 21st-century security needs. The device ensures the safety of children and women in driver driven cars. It also facilitates in monitoring undisciplined driver behaviour such as AC misuse, over speeding, etc. Moreover, it helps to track the location of the car remotely.”Kent CamEye is a 4G powered, mobile app-based, Plug & Play device which gets installed on the front windshield of the car. It stores the recorded videos on secure cloud storage and syncs them on a mobile phone on a real-time basis. Kent CamEye also comes with inbuilt battery and memory backup so that it works even when the car is parked or out of network coverage area.The device uses a mobile application as a medium to relay information to the user. The app is available for both, Android and iOS mobile phones. The application allows the user to view real-time location of the car, playback the route travelled by car for historical trips, live stream inside or outside camera, playback recorded videos of road trips from the cloud and more. As per the company, historical data for 90 days is retained on the cloud.Kent CamEye uses Artificial Intelligence to detect unusual things in your car. Using face recognition and matching, it can notify the car owner if an unknown person is driving their car. It can also detect if the driver is sleeping in the car with AC ON. Or even if someone obstructs the view of either camera with a cloth or a newspaper. Since Kent CamEye is a connected device, over the air (OTA) updates will be sent to the users on a regular basis to give new functionalities. As per the company, features like driver gesture recognition and driver fatigue detection will be rolled out in the coming months.Unlike a multitude of devices available in the market that capture data from the car’s sensors, Kent CamEye use its onboard sensors to capture the data. It has various sensors like GPS, temperature, accelerometer, and light. Moreover, it doesn’t tamper with the car’s warranty as it doesn’t need a connection to the car’s OBD port or hardwiring with the car’s battery. It’s a plug and play solution having an internal battery of 3000 mAh and 8 GB memory.Kent CamEye is the brainchild of Varun Gupta, Director, Kent RO Systems Ltd. He said that “This device was conceptualized keeping in mind the security of women and children in mind. I used to be worried about the safety of my wife and both the children when they used to travel alone with the chauffeur, especially at night. Staying in touch with them on a mobile phone every time was not the solution and that’s when the idea of CamEye struck to me.”“This product is a result of over two years of R&D and in-depth understanding of the needs of various consumer groups. The product has been completely designed and developed in India. It is the very first product from Kent in the security domain and we have a firm roadmap to launch a couple of new exciting products in the security domain in this financial year” he further added.The company is also planning to make all the features available on a web portal for B2B users soon. It will allow fleet operators to manage hundreds and thousands of devices from a single window. It will also have tailor-made features for large fleet operators.