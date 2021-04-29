Kenya Suspends All Direct Passenger Flights from India Amid Sharp Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Kenya’s health minstry said on Wednesday it was suspending flights to and from India after midnight on Saturday amid the coronavirus surge in that country. As India finds itself in hot water amidst a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, several countries are banning international flights from the country. Ahead of this, Australia announced that it will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, PM Scott Morrison has confirmed.

The move has come to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants from entering the country following a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the world’s second-most populous country. Earlier Queensland state urged the federal government to halt all flights from India due to the high risk of potential COVID-19 outbreaks from highly contagious virus variants in the country’s hotel quarantine system.

“I sent a letter to the Prime Minister at the end of last week asking for the suspension of flights coming in from India … and I know that the federal government is considering it today,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Tuesday.

Australia’s national security committee met today to consider halting flights from India and took the decision. Last week, Australia announced it would cut the number of its citizens able to return from India and other red-zone countries to contain the risk of more virulent strains of COVID-19 spreading.

