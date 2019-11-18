Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Kerala Bus Driver's Licence Suspended for Allowing College Girls to Change Gears

In a video that has now gone viral, the bus driver can be seen instructing some college girls on a Kerala-Goa trip on how to change the vehicle's gears.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala Bus Driver's Licence Suspended for Allowing College Girls to Change Gears
A Kerala driver's licence was suspended for six months for letting college girls change the gears of the bus. Image: Facebook/ Open Newser Wayanad News

A bus driver in Kerala recently lost his driving licence for putting the lives of passengers in the vehicle in danger. According to a report, RTO (Regional Transport Office) suspended the driving licence of a bus driver for six months after they found him letting a couple of girls shift gears of the moving bus. The report mentioned that the bus was taking some college girls on a Kerala-Goa road trip. The video of the incident has been shared on Open Newser Wayanad News on its Facebook page and has since gone viral. In the 28-second video, two girls are sitting next to the bus driver changing gears turn by turn, with the driver instructing them as he drives the large vehicle. The girls are seen changing gears as and when they are directed by the bus driver. After the video of the incident got viral, RTO officials stepped in and suspended the driving licence of the bus driver for six months.

According to the report, the driver of the bus has been identified as M Shaji from Wayanad. Shaji was summoned by RTO (Enforcement) Biju James of RTO in Kalpetta. Shaji was interrogated after which his licence has been suspended for 6 months for 'reckless endangerment', the report said. Letting untrained co-passengers control the vehicle can be risky especially when the driver sees danger ahead and needs to bring the vehicle under control. Driving a vehicle as big as a bus is quite a task and the person on the driving seat needs to be extra cautious. The eligible age to get a driving licence in India is 18 years. People below the eligible age are not allowed to either drive the vehicle or even help one with a valid licence drive.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram