Kerala Dad Builds Mini Electric Royal Enfield Replica for Son: Watch Video
When his son insisted on riding a Royal Enfield Bullet, a father from Kerala made a replica of the bike, complete with headlamp, indicator, and mirrors.
Image: ETV Andhra Pradesh/ Youtube
Royal Enfield is the first love of many bike lovers in India and around the world, who feel a sense of pride while riding the bike. In fact, the love for this bike is such that youngsters dream of owning this bike once in their lifetime. But, what can a father do if his tiny tot wants to ride a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle? Well, seems like a father in Kerala has found the perfect solution.
In a video shared by ETV Andhra Pradesh, and shot in Kollam, Kerala, a young kid between the age of 5 to 7 can be seen riding around on his mini Royal Enfield Bullet. As described in the video, the mini-version of the Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle has been made by the kid’s father. He made the bullet at home, trying to make an exact replica of a full-size Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.
As the video further explains the battery-operated Mini Bullet motorcycle is made of fibre. To make it look like an exact replica, it is has a headlamp, single-pod instrument cluster and other fine details. In fact, the Mini Bullet has also got the Royal Enfield moniker on the fuel tank. Given the attention detail, it is likely that the father himself rides a Royal Enfield Bullet. From what could be seen in the video, features like indicators, mirrors and leg guard have also been installed on the mini-bike.
