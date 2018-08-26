English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods: Car Insurance Companies to Expedite Claims in the State
Most of the insurance claims from Kerala, so far, have been related to property, cattle, and vehicles.
A car is seen submerged in flood water after heavy rainfall, at Vythiri in Wayanad. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
State-owned general insurance companies have said that they will speed up the settlement process for insurance claims made in the state of Kerala due to the devastating floods this year. National Insurance, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance had made a joint statement earlier stating that they are prepared to receive to claim intimations and ensure a smooth and fast settlement process. Aforementioned companies also provide car insurance schemes.
The statements were made with regard to an Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) directive issued earlier. It asks insurers to expedite the settlement of all registered and eligible life-insurance claims related to the Kerala floods.
Technical Department Heads and General Managers of the PSUs had met earlier to discuss the processes, current guidelines and any adjustments to be made with regard to the Kerala floods. Most of the insurance claims from Kerala, so far, have been related to property, cattle, and vehicles.
Also Watch
The statements were made with regard to an Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) directive issued earlier. It asks insurers to expedite the settlement of all registered and eligible life-insurance claims related to the Kerala floods.
Technical Department Heads and General Managers of the PSUs had met earlier to discuss the processes, current guidelines and any adjustments to be made with regard to the Kerala floods. Most of the insurance claims from Kerala, so far, have been related to property, cattle, and vehicles.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood Sends Love to Siblings, Fans; See Pics
- Tata Safari Storme GS800 for Indian Army with Matte Green Paint: 1500th Unit Rolled-Out
- Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is the Bible of Geekville and Sheldon Cooper the God
- Hima Das - From Dreaming of Airplanes to Flying into the Record Books
- Big Data And us: Are we All Being Given a Reputation Score?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...