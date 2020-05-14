Kerala Gets Maximum Flights Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 2, Delhi Follows Next

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has tweeted the state-wise breakup of rescue flights under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded Indians due to COVID-19. To be operated from May 16, the maximum flights in second phase will go to Kerala, with 31 out of 49 flights operating from the southern state.

Delhi, the capital follows next with 22 flights, followed by Karnataka with 17 flights. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir gets 1 flight each. The full list can be checked below-

Statewise breakup of 149 flights under Phase2 (including 30 feeder flights) from May 16-22.

Kerala 31. Delhi 22. Karnataka17. Telangana 16. Gujarat14. Rajasthan 13. Andhra Pradesh 9. Punjab 7. Biha 6. Uttar Pradesh6. Odisha 3. Chandigarh 2. J&K 1. Maharashtra 1. Madhya Pradesh 1. pic.twitter.com/VpA0Tv0QYD — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 13, 2020

The second phase of Vande Bharat mission will take place between May 16 to May 22 and a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be deployed to evacuate Indians stuck in 31 countries.

Like the first phase, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express will operate all these flights. Air India and Air India Express are scheduled to operate total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring in approximately 15,000 Indians who are stranded in 12 countries.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country so far.