Kerala Govt Buys 65 Tata Nexon EVs, Becomes 1st State to Use Electric SUVs for Enforcement Drives

The Kerala Motor Vehicle department has decided to buy 65 Tata Nexon electric SUVs. The orders for the vehicles have been placed and department plans to use them for enforcement drives.







Kerala is now the first Indian state to be using electric vehicles for such a purpose. These cars have been ordered as a part of state’s Safe Kerala project for enforcing motor vehicles rules. The main aim of this project is to ensure road discipline, reports suggest.







Tata’s offering the SUV Nexon EV is the first entirely electric vehicle from the auto major. The car hit the roads earlier this year. Nexon EV is available in three variants namely, XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.







In terms of specifications, the car comes with a 30.2 Kwh high capacity lithium-ion battery which is connected to a permanent magnet motor that can generate a maximum of 129 Ps and 245 Nm of peak torque. The car takes an hour to charge 80 per cent using a DC charger.

Also Watch:





As per the report, the order will be leased from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL). This body comes under the central government’s Ministry of Power. These vehicles will be leased by the government for a period of eight years. The maintenance of the cars will be taken care of by EESL.







The 65 Nexon EVs will undergo some modifications which will include installation of equipment like speed radars and hooters. From what is known until now, these vehicles will be used for round-the-clock surveillance. It is also being said that EV charging stations will be set up in 65 offices of enforcement squads.