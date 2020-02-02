Kerala Man Fined After Video of Him Riding his Motorcycle with Dog as Pillion Goes Viral
This is not the first time a video of a dog riding pillion has surfaced on social media. Last month, a video of a dog sitting behind on the motorcycle with a helmet on became the topic of twitter chatter.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube/TOI)
Loving our pets is a good thing, but sometimes, it could cost us dearly. In one such incident in Kerala, a motorcycle rider was issued a fine by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), reported TOI. A few weeks ago, a video of a dog riding pillion did the rounds on the internet. In the video, the dog can be seen sitting behind on a bike and balancing itself on the seat.
As soon as, the video went viral, the (MVD) tracked down the owner of the bike and sent him a challan. The department issued the fine for two violations – one for not wearing a helmet and another for putting the life of the pet and the others in danger.
The notice served to the man was of Rs 2,500. Besides, the MVD also asked the motorcycle owner to be present at the RTO for offering an explaining for his act.
This is not the first time a video of a dog riding pillion has surfaced on social media. Last month, a video of a dog sitting behind on the motorcycle with a helmet on became the topic of twitter chatter.
The video was shared on the micro-blogging site with a caption, “Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu.” The post also admired the bike owner for caring his pet.
Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu..Really admiring the owner's care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4— Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020
This video also became viral, getting mixed responses from Tweeple. Some praised the dog owner, while others criticized him for risking the life of the pet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL Table-toppers FC Goa Sack Sergio Lobera, Coach 'Very Unhappy' With Being Shown the Door
- No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan
- WATCH: Dhoni Hilariously Pokes Fun at Wife Sakshi for 'Using' Him to Gain Instagram Followers
- Coronavirus Can Also Infect Your PCs and Phones — Didn't Expect This, Did You!
- This Bionic Jellyfish Can Swim Three Times Faster; May be Used to Explore The Oceans