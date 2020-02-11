Take the pledge to vote

Auto
1-min read

Kerala Man Rides Bike for 11 km Unaware of a Snake in His Helmet

KA Ranjith drove his motorcycle for 11 kilometres without knowing that there was a venomous snake inside his helmet.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
Kerala Man Rides Bike for 11 km Unaware of a Snake in His Helmet
Snake in Helmet. (Image source: Mathrubhumi)

Reports of people escaping unhurt in a road accident or disaster often surface in the news or social media. In one such incident, a Kerala teacher had a narrow escape after being bitten by a snake.

KA Ranjith drove his motorcycle for 11 kilometres without knowing that there was a venomous snake inside his helmet, reported Mathrubhumi.

The incident took place on February 5, when Ranjith, who teaches Sanskrit, left his home for Kandanad St Mary’s High School in the morning.

After taking the class, he left for another school, which is six kilometres away from the Kandanad school. Upon reaching the second school, Ranjith discovered the snake, which had been crushed to death inside the helmet.

He was taken by his colleagues to a nearby hospital, where a detailed body check-up was carried out. Much to his relief, the doctors confirmed that he had not been bitten by the snake.

The teacher later said that the snake might have come from a pond near his house, adding that he did not find anything unsual while the reptile was inside his helmet.

After being discharged from the hospital, he threw his helmet and set it on fire, the report added.

Incidents of snakes curling up in cars and hiding in motorcycles are not rare in Kerala.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
