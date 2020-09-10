Kerala Man Fails to Parallel Park His Luxury Car Like Innova Driver in Viral Video at Same Tight Space

Days after a video of a white Innova being parked parallel in a small spot in Kerala went viral, many people have been trying to park their vehicles at the same spot. It has now become an activity spot where people also gather to watch how one goes about parking their vehicle.

However, in a recent incident, this attempt went horribly wrong. In a video that has been shared online, one can see the failed attempt of a driver of a long black-coloured sedan.

As can be seen in the clip, the exact same spot has been chosen where the Innova was parked. The driver is taking the car in the forward direction towards the ramp. However, after a couple of attempts, the driver is also seen giving up. In the video, one can also see quite a few people who have gathered to watch the act.

For the unversed, a few days back, a video of a man managing to park a white-coloured Innova on a really tight spot had taken the internet by storm. Later, the person was identified as PJ Biju, a native of Mananthavady. The now viral video was shot by his wife. The driver was not even aware that his wife was recording. He has also revealed that he was confident about doing this because he has driven buses and has a good experience in driving.

That’s Malayalee Driver for you , salute his skill and confidence! Few saw how he took out the car earlier this has both how he parked and how took it out from parking ! Kudos to the guy 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JwJrCIjTyn — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) September 7, 2020

A person who shared the clip of the incident on social media wrote, “That’s Malayalee Driver for you , salute his skill and confidence! Few saw how he took out the car earlier this has both how he parked and how took it out from parking! Kudos to the guy.”

Biju told The News Minute, “I have been driving buses, especially on the Ernakulam - Kannur route for many years. And those vehicles are 12 and a half metres long. So the Innova’s length has never been much of a problem for me. Be it any car, you have a mental picture of the size of the vehicle. It’s all about that understanding and confidence.”