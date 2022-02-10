Kerala Police Department Adds 44 Force Gurkha Off-Road SUVs to its Fleet

Unveiled in 2020, the new version of Force Gurkha is developed to offer unmatched performance during offroading.

The Kerala Police department has got itself 44 Force Gurkhas to patrol the remote regions of the state. The police department of Kerala already operates 72 Mahindra Boleros and it is the first time it has opted for Force Gurkha vehicles.

Unveiled in 2020, the new version of Force Gurkha is developed to offer unmatched performance during offroading and is also a practical option for everyday commuting. The SUV is similar to its previous versions in design with a boxy shape, clamshell bonnet and round headlights.

The new Force Gurkha features a full-size spare tyre on the tailgate, similar to its predecessor. The SUV is available as a diesel-only option with a 2.6 litre, four-cylinder engine under the hood paired to a five-speed gearbox.

The motor boasts a displacement of 2596 cubic centimetres. Force has equipped the new Gurkha with manual transmission only and its mileage varies on driving conditions.

The vehicle also features manual locking differentials for a smooth driving experience in rough terrains and can easily fit four passengers. On the inside, the Force Gurkha offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The procurement of heavy SUVs by different police departments in India is not new and the police of different states have been utilizing these offroaders for years.

Tata Xenon is used by Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra police While the sale of Tata Xenon has been discontinued, its police vehicles continue to patrol streets and highways in these states.

Mahindra Scorpio is another favourite among the cops. It is used pan-India for transporting officials and also as an escort vehicle. The SUV has carved a distinctive reputation owing to its powerful performance and spacious cabin.

Along with the police, the Tata Safari Storme is also used by bureaucrats and the SWAT teams.

