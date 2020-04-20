Kerala Police Women Bike Squad Riding Royal Enfield Motorcycles Help Citizens During Covid-19 Lockdown

As the lockdown extends for another two weeks till May 3, authorities have tightened police surveillance to ensure no public roams the street. The Kerala police, for the same, has formed a special women-only bike squad to help implement the lockdown.

A recent photo of the squad suggests that the motorcycle being used for official duty are Royal Enfields. The officials are provided with colour-coded helmets with a priority duty being lockdown enforcement along with helping senior citizen, women and children.

This new squad is a part of the Janamaithri Suraksha Project of Kerala Police that was launched with an aim to effectively bridge the gap between police and public. The community policing initiative was announced a few years ago.

Royal Enfield motorcycle have long been favoured in several police forces around the country. The squad was put together a few days before the auspicious occasion of Vishu when the markets are expected to see a big surge of cusomers.

Also Watch:



Image source