Kerala RTO Suspends Biker's Driving License After Spotting Video of Rash Driving on Instagram

Law enforcement authorities across the county are now leveraging digital surveillance to keep a bird's eye view on traffic violators. While there are devoted teams for digital surveillance which keep a close check on CCTV footages, there are also individuals who constantly scan the social media channels to identify violators too. In a similar incident, the Road Transport Authority (RTO) in Kerala has suspended the driving license of a biker after his video, performing dangerous manoeuvres, surfaced on Instagram.

The video was originally posted by an Instagram account, The Green Punk46. The video depicts a bunch of bikers riding through the streets of Kerala. While other bikers are following lane rules, one among them was found performing risky maneuvers.

Traffic authorities in the past too have been actively issuing fines based on social media posts. Recently, a female biker in the Surat city of Gujarat was issued with a considerable challan after she posted videos of her dangerous riding manoeuvres online. The lady in the video was seen riding without a helmet and performing stunts on roads.

The biker in the video goes to a different lane and makes a dangerous move. He almost crashed with anotherbiker coming from the opposite side of the road. They were only a few inches aside. While no one got injured during the move, it could have concluded in a disaster.

Also Watch:

The brief video uploaded on the Instagram handle of the biker instantly became viral among netizens. The Motor Vehicle Department in Kerala took note of the video and floated an online challan against the biker. The department also directed the Road Transport Office (RTO) to revoke his license, following which the authorities took the action.

The rider in another video recorded himself paying the fine at the MVD office and while the amount of the fine is not disclosed, reckless driving does attract hefty penalties in the country according to cartoq.com.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here