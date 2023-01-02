Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urs: Northwestern Railway To Run 6 Special Trains For Pilgrims

The world-famous Urs to mark Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s death anniversary will be organised this month (January 2023) in Ajmer. Pilgrims from around the world will visit the Urs and lakhs of people will be travelling to and from the place, creating huge pressure on public transport.

To ease the pressure and help the maximum number of passengers with confirmed bookings, Northwestern Railway has started operating 6 Urs special trains. This is the 811th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and an estimated 4 lakh pilgrims may travel to the destination.

Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO of Northwestern Railway, said that the initial phase would see the launch of 6 trains but considering the number of passengers and their reservation status, the number of trains may later be increased. The six new trains will reach Ajmer and halt at over 50 stations. At present, all public transport is engaged in additional arrangements for Ajmer Urs and Northwestern Railway has already started it.

Chhapra – Ajmer – Chhapra Urs Special Rail Service (01 trip)

Train number 05103 Chhapra – Ajmer Urs Special will run from Chhapra to Ajmer on January 25. This train will stop at various stations including Siwan, Deoria Sadar, Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Barabanki, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Hathras City, Mathura, Achhnera, Bharatpur, Bandikui, Jaipur and Madar.

Hyderabad-Madar-Hyderabad Urs Special Rail Service (01 trip)

Train number 07125 Hyderabad – Madar Urs Special will run from Hyderabad to Jaipur on January 26. The stations included are Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Mudkhar, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itrasi, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Makshi, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bijaynagar, Nasirabad and Ajmer.

Kacheguda – Madar – Kacheguda Urs Special Rail Service (01 trip)

Train number 07129 Kacheguda – Madar Urs Special will run from Kacheguda to Ajmer on January 26. The trains pass through Malkajgiri, Medchal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Mudkhad, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Wasim, Akola Junction, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Makshi, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam. It Will stop at Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad and Ajmer stations.

Machilipatnam – Madar – Machilipatnam Urs Special Rail Service (01 trip)

Train number 07131 Machilipatnam – Madar Urs Special will leave from Machilipatnam for Ajmer on January 24. The train will stop at Pedana, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Makshi, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Vijaynagar, Nasirabad and Ajmer stations.

Tirupati – Ajmer – Tirupati Urs Special Rail Service (01 trip)

Train number 07227 Tirupati – Ajmer Urs Special will leave from Tirupati for Ajmer on January 25. The stations included are Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Aungul, Chirala, Bapatla, Nidubrolu, Tenali, New Guntur, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Ballarshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram, Nagar, Makshi, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar and Nasirabad stations.

Nanded – Ajmer – Nanded Urs Special (01 trip)

Train number 07641 Nanded – Ajmer Urs Special will leave from Nanded for Ajmer on January 27. This train will stop at Purna Jn, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Rotegaon, Manmand, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Makshi, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Vijaynagar and Nasirabad stations.

