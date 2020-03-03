Kia Beat Tata Motors to Become 3rd largest Carmaker in India, Only Behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai

Kia Motors India, the country’s youngest automobile manufacturer, registered record-high sales of 15,644 units for the month of February 2020, becoming third largest car manufacturer in the country. While Seltos continues to dominate the SUV segment in India with 14,024 units, the newly launched Carnival also witnessed a strong customer response with 1,620 unit sales. While the overall sales of passenger vehicles in February 2020 declined by 4.4 per cent in comparison to January 2020, Kia Motors India witnessed a growth of 1.3 per cent.

Commenting on the record sales registered by Kia, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said: “I am extremely delighted with the response and acceptance Indian customers have given us. Our latest offering the Carnival has been received well and this has helped adding to our sales numbers. This not only testifies the quality, reliability and design prowess of our vehicles but also gives a hint that India is evolving and Indian customers now don’t just settle but opt for better product offerings. It’s a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India who have worked diligently to achieve this feat. With upcoming new compact SUV, Sonet launch slated for the second half of the year, I am confident that we will continue to carry this momentum through-out this year".

Kia globally unveiled its compact SUV concept ‘Sonet’ and launched its luxurious and premium MPV Carnival at the Auto Expo 2020. Kia will be launching Sonet later this year with many first-in-class features, specially crafted for the Indian consumers.