Kia Becomes Fourth Largest Manufacturer in November After Selling 14,005 Seltos SUVs in India

In a few months after its entry into the Indian market, Korean manufacturer Kia has already left a mark with the Seltos SUV. The brand managed to topple some of the established old-timers in the market while going against the tide of an imminent slowdown in the automotive industry. In the month of November, continuing the same, the company has climbed among the top 5 manufacturers in the country.

Last month, the company managed to sell 14,005 units of the Seltos SUV in India, ranking below Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra. In October, the company managed to sell around 12,800 units of the Seltos. The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

The Kia Seltos is available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. It is BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines are mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission.

