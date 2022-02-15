Kia Carens 7-Seater MPV Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 8.99 Lakh

Kia India has finally launched the much-awaited seven-seater Carens in India. The Korean automaker has priced the Carens from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). As revealed earlier, the Carens comes with five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, prices for which are mentioned below. Kia also claims that the ownership cost for the Carens (1.4-litre, Turbo GDI) is just Rs 0.37 per kilometre.

The ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures stand at 21.3kmpl for the diesel, and 16.5kmpl for the petrol. The Carens comes as the brand’s fourth offering in India, after the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. Kia achieved 7,738 bookings for the car on the first day. Moreover, Kia India has also introduced a ‘My Convenience Plus’ ownership program which includes complimentary services, scratch care program, extended warranty (up to 5 years), roadside assistance (up to 5 years) and prepaid maintenance.

The Kia Carens was globally unveiled on December 16, 2021, The Carens hosts 10 Hi-Secure safety package including six airbags, standard across all five trims - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. The MPV also boasts advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class.

Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many first-in-class features such as 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, Bose Premium Sound System with eight speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seat with “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble” and a panoramic sunroof. That’s not all, Kia India has also introduced the MyKia app for a better and more integrated ownership experience.

The Kia Carens is offered in three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5-litre Petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT Diesel couped with three transmission options – six-speed manual transmission, seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic.

Furthermore, Kia India had rolled out the first customer car of the three-row MPV, the Carens, from its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Carens is the latest ‘Made-in-India’ offering from the company, which is essentially a cousin to the Hyundai Alcazar. The Kia Carens will be manufactured in India and will be exported to over 80 countries. After the recent world premiere in December, the Kia Carens has been officially launched in India for the aforementioned starting price.

The Kia Carens has already received quite a response from the market within the first 24 hours, registering 7,738 bookings. Kia India had opened the bookings for the Carens on January 14, 2022, for an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

