Kia Carens Global Unveil in India Today, Watch it Live Here: Video

Kia India is all set to unveil the Carens seven-seater SUV/MPV, today. The Korean automaker had earlier revealed design sketches for the Carens, which gave us an insight into what one can expect from the Carens. First up, the Kia Carens will debut the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ in India. On the outside, there’s the signature Tiger Face design upfront, LED headlamps with DRLs. The emphasis from Kia for the Carens seems to be on the SUV-like stance, especially considering the side profile.

On the inside, the Carens will come with a wraparound dashboard design, chrome garnish on the doors and a 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) sits right in the centre of it all. Apart from this, we do know that Kia’s fourth product in India will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Kia had also explained the reason behind the name ‘Carens’, which basically plays on the concept of ’Car + Renaissance’. Furthermore, the Kia Carens will be a ‘made in India, made for the world’ product that will be manufactured at Kia’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Since this is a global unveil, Kia Motors India will be live streaming the event for all those who are keen to know more about the Carens through the company’s social media platforms. This means that there will be updates about the unveil on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Of course, we will be conducting a live blog for the benefit of our readers, to keep them updated with the latest from the global unveiling of the much-awaited Kia Carens.

Don’t worry, though. If video is more up your alley, we have embedded the live stream in this article itself so you do not need to go around looking for it.

The time, as per Kia Motors India, for the unveiling of the Carens is today, 12 PM.

