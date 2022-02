Kia Carens MPV to be Launched on February 15 in India - Here's All You Need to Know

Kia has announced that it will be launching the Carens MPV in India on February 15. The car comes as the brand’s fourth offering in India, after the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. Kia achieved 7,738 bookings for the car on the first day.

The Kia Carens was globally unveiled on December 16, 2021, The Carens hosts 10 Hi-Secure safety package including six airbags, standard across all five trims - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. The MPV also boasts advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class. Moreover, Kia Motors India is expected to launch the Carens sometime next month.

Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many first-in-class features such as 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, Bose Premium Sound System with eight speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seat with “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble” and a panoramic sunroof.

The Kia Carens will be offered in three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5-litre Petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT Diesel couped with three transmission options – six-speed manual transmission, seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic.

