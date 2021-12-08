Kia Carens SUV Base-Variant Spotted Testing Ahead of Launch in India - Details Here

The Carens, Kia’s much anticipated three-row vehicle, has been spotted testing again, this time in its base-spec configuration. On December 16, we will be able to see the SUV in action. Given the variations in features, the base-spec Kia Carens may be more reasonable than the Hyundai Alcazar’s base-spec Prestige grade (priced from Rs 16.3 lakh to Rs 18.01 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi). The upcoming MPV which is the next big-ticket launch from the South Korean automaker will be Kia’s fourth offering in India, following the Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet.

Several times recently, test mules of the MPV have been sighted testing on Indian roads. This time, a base model of Carens has been found in Bangalore. The forthcoming Kia MPV test mules were photographed carrying complete camouflage. Notwithstanding being kept under wraps, for the most part, some aspects of the MPV could be deciphered.

The first thing we noticed was the absence of alloy wheels in comparison to the base-spec Alcazar, which has 17-inch alloys. Because alloy wheels appear to be out of the question for the entry-level Carens, Kia is likely to drop the panoramic sunroof too. Hyundai, on the other hand, provides it on the Alcazar’s Prestige trim level. This is why we feel the base-spec Carens might undercut the comparable trim of the Alcazar.

The base variant has amenities such as projector headlights with LEDs, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and roof rails. Carens will be marginally longer than Seltos, on which it is based, at roughly 4.5 metres. It is anticipated to be higher and broader than any other MPVs. The Carens are expected to employ the same 2.0-litre and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and diesel motors, respectively, as the Seltos, however, engine specifications will be verified after the launch. It is also likely that gearbox variants will be revealed at that time only.

Unlike the Alcazar (which shares structural elements with the Creta), the Carens will most likely have aesthetic distinctions from the Seltos. Inside, the Carens is also rumoured to include both 6- and 7-seater arrangements, as well as a different dashboard layout than the Seltos.

