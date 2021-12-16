LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Kia Carens Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Design, Variants and More Kia Carens MPV is set to be unveiled in India today and it will be the latest Kia car in the country. The Kia Carens MPV will the fourth Kia car in India and here, we bring you all the updates LIVE straight from the Carens launch event. News18.com | December 16, 2021, 11:23 IST