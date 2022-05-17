Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga - Which One Should You Buy?

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: Maruti’s Ertiga and XL6 MPVs have both been facelifted and improved. They now have a new engine, automatic transmission, and a slew of other upgrades. These upgrades improve their ability to compete against cars like the Kia Carens. Let’s compare and contrast these models for 2022, picking out aspects that win the cake and ones that do not.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

What’s Good:

A 6-seat MPV for the price of a C-segment car or a small SUV.

Capable BS6 gasoline with outstanding fuel economy.

Automatic convenience is accessible as an option.

The safety kit has been significantly improved with 4 airbags, ESP & Hill Hold Assist, a 360-degree camera, and an integrated TPMS.

The DualJet engine, 6-speed AT with paddle shifters, ventilated controls, and UV cut glass for windows are just a few of the notable upgrades.

A more than satisfactory after-sales service by Maruti Suzuki.

What’s Not So Good:

Petrol-only. There is no diesel option available.

Only ideal for leisurely cruising and tuned for fuel economy.

The cost of the car is high in comparison to the build and quality.

The premium factor has not increased considerably over the previous model as far as cabin updates are concerned.

Only two people can sit in the center row with the captain seats.

– Kia Carens

What’s Good:

A well-built, practical, and sensible three-row family car. The third-row seat can be used by adults.

The 1.5L diesel engine comes in MT and AT versions.

The Carens has good manoeuvrability.

The performance of the 1.4L turbo petrol with 7-speed DCT is more than one can ask for.

Six airbags, ESP, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, and other safety features come standard on the Carens.

What’s Not So Good:

Despite the first-row seat travel being restricted, second-row legroom is merely average.

The 7-speed DCT’s reliability in a bigger vehicle can be an issue.

Unknown safety rating. The Seltos just barely managed a 3-star Global NCAP rating.

Some features like full virtual dials, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof are missing.

There are various competitors out there that offer cabins with more space.

– Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

What’s Good:

A seven-seat MPV for the cost of a C-segment sedan.

Petrol variants under Rs 10 lakh are reasonably priced.

The cabin now has a useful third row and a larger boot.

You now have a choice between diesel, petrol and a convenient automatic.

Standard features include dual airbags, ABS + EBD, Isofix anchors, and parking sensors.

The Automatic version has ESP as well.

A more than satisfactory after-sales service by Maruti Suzuki.

What’s Not So Good:

The build, quality, and refinement are quite average considering the price.

There is no longer any diesel version available.

Heavy users will miss its minimal operating expenses.

One would expect features like auto headlamps and wipers along with auto-dimming IRVM at this price but there are all missing.

4-speed automatic appears to be out of fashion. Also unavailable in the top variant.

Specific variants have long waiting times of up to 5-9 months.

