Kia Carens vs Toyota Innova Crysta Spec Comparison - Design, Features and More

Kia has finally unveiled the price of the Carens in India. The car is the brand’s fourth offering in India after the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. The car goes up against some of the most popular bages in India like the Toyota Innova Crysta. This means that the competition in the MPV is going to get a little more interesting. Hence, here’s how the car fairs against the ever-popular Toyota Innova Crysta on paper.

Kia Carens Design

Exterior design highlights of the new Kia Carens include full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, ice cube-shaped LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, wrap-around LED tail lights, a spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and a large chrome insert for the rear bumper. To read our first look review of the Carens, click here.

Toyota Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Crysta Design

If one must compare the current-gen Innova with its predecessor, the new design takes the conception to a new level. The utilitarian image of the first-gen was completely changed into a much premium offering that people didn’t mind spending a lot. The Innova Crysta comes with sharp-looking headlights and taillights that give it a much premium appeal. Sitting in between the headlights are two chrome slats that add to the premium quotient.

Kia Carens Interior

The interiors of the 2022 Kia Carens will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a fully-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging with cooling function, and ambient lighting. The model will be available in five variants.

Toyota Innova Crysta Interior

Kia Carens Performance

In terms of powertrain, the Carens will come with the same options as the Seltos. This means that there will be 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre petrol outputs 113bhp and 144Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol will produce 138bhp and 242Nm and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. The diesel derivative delivers 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Toyota Innova Crysta Performance

The Innova Crysta gets two options in the form of 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.4-litre diesel. While the petrol variant churns out 166 PS and 245 Nm, the diesel outputs 150 PS and 360 Nm. Its transmission options include a five-speed MT and six-speed automatic unit.

Kia Carens Features

The Kia Carens is loaded with features to the brim. Starting with the dual-tone beige and black theme for the dashboard, door pads, and upholstery, the car will come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital driver’s display.

In addition to this, getting to the car will get an electric one-touch tumble down function for the second row. Other notable highlights of the Carens include 64-colour ambient lighting, an air purifier, roof-mounted aircon vents for the middle and third row, front ventilated seats, and a single-pane electric sunroof.

Toyota Innova Crysta Features

In the ZX trim, the Innova Crysta gets keyless entry and start, reversing parking sensors with camera, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a cooled box, one-touch up and down for all four windows and automatic headlamps, among others.

