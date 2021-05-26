Kia Carnival Customers Can Now Return The MPV Within 30 Days After Purchase if Not Satisfied

Kia India has rolled out the ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ offer for the new buyers of Carnival, across India. Under this initiative, owners of the luxurious car can return the vehicle if they are not pleased with the car within the first 30 days of its purchase. The company has introduced this initiative, which allows buyers to avail this new offer valid on all variants of the Carnival. It will cover 95% of the ex-showroom cost and overhead cost incurred for the registration and finances, etc. of the vehicle.

Eligible customers need to ensure that the vehicle has clocked not more than 1,500 kilometers from the purchase date and is completely free of damages, failures, pending claims, to be able to return the car. Additionally, the owner’s agreement for the transfer of the vehicle including all documentation & charges etc. in the name of a person will be obligatory. It will also be imperative that the vehicle is free from any HP and the NOC should be submitted from the financer’s end.

Speaking on the industry-first initiative, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India, said, “Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. The ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritizing their peace of mind during these testing times. The growing popularity of our class-leading MPV has been extremely encouraging for us and this initiative aims to enhance customer belief in Kia Carnival even further.”

