Kia Carnival MPV Unveiled in India Ahead of Launch: Variants Explained

Kia has unveiled the Carnival MPV in India. The car will be officially launched by the company at the upcoming Auto Expo in February. The car comes with features like tri-zone Auto AC, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Defog windscreen, Smart Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment, auto-dimming rear-view mirror among others. It is powered by a 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine has been engineered for greater efficiency and performance. Developing 200 ps at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia’s 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission.

At its launch, the car will be introduced in three trims - Premium, Prestige and Limousine. Here's everything you need to know about each trim.

Premium Trim

The base trim of Kia Carnival is loaded with key technology and infotainment features such as touchscreen Audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 4 Speakers and 2 Tweeters and Steering Audio Controls. It will come with Rear View Camera, 3.5” Cluster LCD Panel, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Start/Stop Button, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Electrically Adjustable Outside Mirror, All Power windows with Driver Auto Down and Auto Headlight Control. Premium trim on the Carnival features driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, Front and Rear Disc Brakes, ISO-FIX, and Rear Parking Sensors. R18” Crystal-Cut Alloy Wheels, Chrome outside Door Handles, Rear Spoiler with LED HMSL and Rear Chrome Garnish accentuate the sophisticated look of the RV. Premium trim will be available in 7-seater and 8-seater variants.

Prestige Trim

The Prestige Trim offers all the features of Premium trim along with several additions. Prestige line offers Electronic Stability Control with Hill Assist Control, Roll-over Mitigation and Cornering Brake Control, Side and Curtain Airbags and Front Parking Sensors. The front grille comes with chrome inserts, LED Projection headlamps with LED position lamps, ice cube shape LED fog lamps, LED rear combination lamps, roof rails, chrome surround on the window, smart power tailgate, UV cut front door glass and windshield and 220V Laptop Charger and USB Charger. The dual panel electric sunroof with all interior LED lights, sunshade curtains, electric folding outside mirror, chrome inside door handles, pop up sinking seats, sliding seats and much more will make the Carnival as comfortable as a home. The Prestige trim will be available in 7-seater and very practical 9(6 captain seats + 3 sinking seats) seat options.

Limousine Trim

This is the top-of-the-line Carnival and will include all the features available in the Premium and Prestige trims. That apart, the Limousine trim is available as a 7-seater option, and will be topped up with 2nd Row Luxury VIP Seats with Leg Support, premium Nappa leather seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, premium wood garnish, R18”Sputtering Finish Alloy Wheels and tyre pressure monitoring system. Taking the infotainment quotient a higher will be touchscreen Audio with in-built navigation and UVO connected car (3 Year Free), Harman/Kardon Premium 8 Speaker Sound System and 10.1” dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system. Limousine trim also gets Smart Pure Air Purifier with perfume diffuser, Electronic Parking Brake, 10-way Power Driver Seat, Driver Seat Ventilation, Front Console Wireless Smartphone Charger and Auto Antiglare inside Rear View Mirror (ECM) with UVO Controls and Smartwatch connectivity.

