Kia Carnival to Launch in India by First Half of 2020 - Report

Kia is expected to launch a premium MPV Carnival in India by the first half of 2020 which is expected to be priced between Rs 22 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. According to a report by Zigwheels, Carnival will be a larger and even more premium offering, slotting above the Innova Crysta. The length and width of Kia carnival will be 5115 mm and 1985 mm respectively as compared to 4735 mm and 1830 mm of Toyota Innova Crysta. The height of Carnival will be 1740 mm and wheelbase will be 3060 mm.

According to Zigwheels, Kia Carnival will have power sliding doors which will aid easy ingress and egress. It further said that a subtle version of the iconic ‘tiger-nose’ grille sits upfront along with sweptback headlamps. The window line gets a recess towards the rear and extends to the boot lid. The rear also follows the same theme with laidback styling that goes in hand with the MPV’s overall character. The Zigwheels report said that Carnival in India will be powered by a CRDi VGT diesel engine and is likely to come with a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed automatic unit. The report said Carnival scales at 2,195 kg and is heavier than Innova which weigh 1,880 kg.

The Carnival is expected to come with interesting features that include power sliding doors and tailgate, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch instrument cluster, reverse camera with parking sensors, three-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, UVO Connect and more. Safety features in Kia Carnival include blind spot detection, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, dual front airbags, side airbags and curtain airbags for all three rows.

It comes with 17-inch, 18-inch and 19-inch wheel options. Fuel tank capacity is rated at 80 litres and ground clearance stands at 171mm. Kia has already allotted an assembly line for the MPV at its facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the report said.

