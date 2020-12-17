Kia Crosses Sales of Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars in India, Seltos GTX Plus Leads the Chart

Automobile major Kia Motors India on Wednesday said it has became the first carmaker in the country to sell 100,000 unit of connected cars in India.

According to Kia, vehicles equipped with 'UVO' connect in-car technology contributes more than 55 per cent of the total sales of the brand in India.

The company said that 'Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4T Petrol' is the top selling connected car variant which contributed to almost 15 per cent of the total connected car sales.

"As a disruptor brand and a strong market challenger, Kia strives to stay ahead of the curve in terms of technological innovation by facilitating an enhanced drive experience for its customers," the company said in a statement.

"Kia's growth trajectory in such a limited time period, amid the stiff competition in the market showcases how innovation is imperative to be able to cater to the new-age Indian consumer."

The 'UVO' connect is an advanced, dynamic, and innovative connected car solution that seamlessly integrates with smartphone or smartwatch, car, and its infotainment system into a single unit offering a matchless connected car experience.

In addition, the company said that rapid adoption of its connected cars reiterates the evolving customer's preference towards a technology-led driving experience, coupled with connectivity.