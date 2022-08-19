Kia Establishes India’s Fastest EV Charger in Kochi, Gets 240kWh Capacity

Kia India has inaugurated India’s fastest ‘240kWh’ charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi. This DC fast charger is installed at Incheon Kia, Kochi. Customers can avail this charging facility at the Kochi dealership by paying per usage. Kia India will also accommodate the charging needs of EVs from other OEMs through these charging stations. This comes after the recent launch of Gurgaon’s fastest “150kWh” charger for passenger cars in July, 2022.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “These are exciting times for EVs, and we aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive. Our global best EV, Kia EV6, launched in India earlier this year, is the perfect illustration of our philosophy. Subsequently, launching this 240-kWh DC fast charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi brings me immense joy. This is a significant milestone for us at Kia India as we continue strengthening our commitment to developing EV infrastructure in the country and contributing to India’s mobility growth story. Our EV journey in India does not stop here, in fact, we are in the process of setting up more charging stations at our EV dealerships across the country, ensuring superior customer experience and reducing the issue of charging time and range anxiety that usually follows EV customers.”

Kia India recently launched its first fully electric car, Kia EV6 in India which is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform and features Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy. Kia EV6 offers a range of 528 km on a full charge, thereby keeping range anxiety at bay. The EV6 can be charged 10-80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. Kia India is committed to offering sustainable mobility solutions and is working towards developing charging infrastructure in the country to provide a hassle-free ownership experience for its customers.

As part of its EV roadmap, Kia will launch its India-centric EV by 2025 in the country.

